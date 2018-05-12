Rosario homers twice, Twins rally in ninth, beat Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Minnesota Twins finally got the comeback win they had been close to staging so many times this season.

Eddie Rosario homered twice, Bobby Wilson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and the Twins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

”If you keep that mindset of trying to play the 27 outs the best you can, sometimes it’s going to turn, and tonight we got one back,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Rosario’s solo shot to right pulled Minnesota to 4-2 in the sixth and his drive in the ninth cut the deficit to 4-3. Logan Morrison then doubled to left, and pinch-hitter Mitch Garver drove him in on a single down the first base line to tie it at 4. Wilson’s sac fly scored pinch-runner Max Kepler to cap the three-run ninth.

The Twins had been 0-13 when trailing after eight innings.

”It was a good team win. Bullpen shut the door, didn’t give up any runs, and the offense came back and won it for us. Everybody did good but me pretty much, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” said Twins starter Lance Lynn, who gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Fernando Rodney got Mike Trout to line out to short with a runner on first for his sixth save. The ball came off Trout’s bat with an exit velocity of 118 mph, the hardest-hit ball by an Angel since Statcast was introduced in 2015, but the low trajectory sent it right to Gregorio Petit.

”You can check Petit’s hand, see how he’s feeling,” Molitor said. ”We all know that if he elevates the ball there with that type of exit speed, it’s a different outcome. Some of the misfortune tonight maybe turned around for us.”

That wasn’t the case early on, as the Angels capitalized on a second chance in the third inning to take the lead. Justin Upton hit a two-run homer to left to put the Angels ahead 3-1 two pitches after Joe Mauer misplayed a pop-up in foul territory down the first base line that would have been the third out. The ball landed past the outstretched arms of a diving Mauer, allowing Upton to hit his fifth home run in six games.

The Angels only got one run across with the bases loaded in the fifth, with Andrelton Simmons drawing a full-count walk to make it 4-1, and the Twins punished the home team for their wastefulness.

Matt Magill (1-0) picked up the win for his scoreless eighth inning in relief. Justin Anderson (0-1) gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Brian Dozier homered for the second consecutive game to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the first. It was his seventh home run of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Kepler (left hand) was held out of the starting lineup as a precaution after being hit by a pitch Thursday.

Angels: 1B Albert Pujols got the day off to rest, with Luis Valbuena taking his place in the infield. … RHP Blake Wood (elbow) could receive a rehab assignment after throwing two bullpen sessions this week.

OHTANI CLEANS UP

With Pujols sitting, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani batted fourth, going 1 for 4. Ohtani has a hit in 15 of the 17 games he has started as the designated hitter and is batting .471 (8 for 17) in his last six games.

SKAGGS DOES HIS PART

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs gave up two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out seven. It was his third straight start giving up two or fewer runs, which highlights the continued struggles of the Angels bullpen. Excluding closer Keynan Middleton, the other seven available relievers have converted three saves from nine chances.

”We definitely felt that Justin had enough to get through the ninth, but, unfortunately, it didn’t work,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.49) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision at the White Sox on Sunday. Gibson has won his last two decisions against the Angels.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (1-2, 3.42) will make his first start since May 1 against Baltimore. Tropeano did not give up a run in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles, but went on the disabled list the next day because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

