Rookie Swanson gets first win, Mariners blast Indians 10-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Erik Swanson didn’t run into any trouble until after his first major league win.

Seattle’s rookie right-hander was grabbed by teammates, thrown into a laundry cart and pushed into the showers after allowing just one hit in six innings as the Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-0 blowout of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Jay Bruce blasted a grand slam in the first inning as the Mariners salvaged the series finale.

Making his fourth career start, Swanson (1-3) had no issues with the Indians, who managed just two hits and had their AL-low batting average fall to .215. The right-hander lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth when José Ramírez doubled.

Swanson was pulled after six innings and 106 pitches. Brendon Brennan, Mike Wright and Zac Rosscup completed the combined two-hitter.

Once the Mariners returned to their clubhouse, they targeted Swanson, who was doused with numerous substances.

“A little greasy, but it was cool,” Swanson said of the postgame party. “I had to pick ketchup out of my ears.”?

Bruce homered in the first inning off Cody Anderson (0-1), Mitch Haniger hit a solo shot in the second and Edwin Encarnación belted a two-run homer in fifth as the heavy-hitting Mariners ended a slide that threatened to drop them to .500 after a 13-2 start.

They also salvaged their last game this season against the Indians, who had beaten them five consecutive times.

Seattle leads the majors with 68 homers — 45 on the road.

The Mariners staked Swanson to a big lead, and he did the rest.

He was perfect through three innings and worked around a pair of walks in the fourth. He got two outs in the sixth before the switch-hitting Ramírez pulled a 3-2 pitch into the right-field corner.

Swanson was aware he had not given up a hit, but stayed focused on getting outs.

“I knew I had it, especially when I had a couple of good plays made behind me,” Swanson said. “I kind of looked back at those. I wasn’t thinking about it too much. It was the sixth inning. There was a lot of game left to go.”

Bruce connected for his eighth career slam in the first off Anderson, who didn’t make it through one inning of his first start since Sept. 24, 2016. The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Columbus because the Indians needed a starter after placing ace Corey Kluber on the injured list Friday with a broken arm.

“It’s really frustrating,” Anderson said. “I had two goals: to get as deep as I can and save the bullpen, keep it close. I didn’t do either. There’s no excuse for that.”

ANOTHER FIRST

Mariners rookie Braden Bishop got his first hit in the third and picked up his first RBIs with a two-run single in the fifth. He planned to give the ball to his dad as a souvenir.

Bishop, too, was treated to a dousing by his teammates.

PATIENCE, PLEASE

The Indians have been in a season-long offensive funk, but manager Terry Francona remains convinced his team will eventually start hitting.

“Sometimes it’s longer than you want it to be and you have to be patient,” Francona said before the game. “If you’re not patient, you’re going to miss out.”

LOW AND (WAY) AWAY

Retired Cavaliers forward Channing Frye threw out the ceremonial first pitch , which went nowhere near the plate. As Cleveland fans cheered, the popular Frye, who played a vital role in the Cavs’ 2016 NBA championship run, raised his arms and laughed at his own wildness.

When he came off the field, Frye good-naturedly joked the ball “was greased.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 3B Ryon Healy was out of the lineup for the second straight day because of groin tightness.

Indians: CF Leonys Martin (left hamstring) got the day off after being replaced in the ninth inning Saturday. Francona only expects Martin to be out for “a day or two.”

UP NEXT

Mariners: Félix Hernández (1-2, 4.31 ERA) opens a four-game series in New York. He’s 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA in 12 career starts against the Yankees.

Indians: Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.45), who leads the majors with an opponent batting average of .167, starts the opener of a four-game series against Iván Nova (0-3, 8.33) and the Chicago White Sox. Bauer is 8-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 16 career starts against Chicago.