Rodriguez expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (53-28, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-39, third in the AL East)

London; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Stephen Tarpley (0-0, 6.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 16 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Red Sox are 17-17 against the rest of their division. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .340 is second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Yankees are 26-7 in division play. New York has hit 137 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits and is batting .299. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 105 hits and is batting .342. Luke Voit is 14-for-36 with six doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .306 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 9-1, .319 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (calf).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: day-to-day (leg), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).