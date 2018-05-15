Rockies seek sweep of host Padres

SAN DIEGO — Twelve and a half hours after scoring a 6-4 victory Monday night, the Colorado Rockies will return to Petco Park to seek a sweep of a two-game series and continue their domination of the Padres in San Diego.

The Rockies have won four of the first five games they’ve played against the Padres in San Diego this season. The National League West rivals have split the six games already played at Coors Field in Denver.

Right-hander German Marquez (2-4, 5.35 earned run average) will start for the Rockies. Former Rockies right-hander Jordan Lyles (0-1, 3.28 ERA) will start for the Padres.

Article continues below ...

Marquez will be making his second start of the season against the Padres — and the first was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Marquez shut out the Padres for the first three innings April 11 at Coors Field. Then Padres starter Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind Nolan Arenado, a brawl ensued and Marquez was ejected for his participation.

Marquez, a 23-year-old Venezuelan, has had mixed results with the Padres in the past.

He has a 2-1 record in six appearances (four starts) against the Padres. But he has given up 14 runs on 26 hits and nine walks with 27 strikeouts in 23 innings for a 5.48 ERA, a 1.522 WHIP and a .286 opponents’ batting average.

And his struggles have been worse at Petco Park, where he is 1-1 with an 8.03 ERA in three starts with a .306 opponents’ batting average. In San Diego, Marquez has given up 11 runs on 15 hits and seven walks with 19 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings for a WHIP of 1.78.

Marquez will be making his ninth start of the season Tuesday afternoon and his fifth on the road, where he is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA. He fell to 0-3 and saw his ERA at Coors Field skyrocket to 10.34 in his last outing May 10 against Milwaukee, when he gave up five runs on 12 hits in just 4 2/3 innings.

Lyles, 27, will be making his second start of the season since replacing Bryan Mitchell in the Padres rotation. In his first start against St. Louis at Petco Park on May 10, Lyles allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five-plus innings — taking the loss on a Tommy Pham homer opening the sixth.

Before that, Lyles had a 3.66 ERA in 13 relief appearances totaling 20 innings.

Lyles had a 13-16 record and a 5.02 ERA in 105 games (37 starts) with the Rockies between 2014 and 2017. The Padres signed him as a free agent last Aug. 8 after he was released by Colorado.

Lyles has never beaten the Rockies nor won a game at Petco Park.

He is 0-3 lifetime against the Rockies as an Astro and a Padre with a 6.07 ERA in 10 games (four starts). The Rockies have hit .263 against Lyles with 22 runs (20 earned) on 30 hits and 15 walks with 21 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings for a 1.52 WHIP.

Lyles has an 0-4 record at Petco Park with a 4.59 ERA, a 1.459 WHIP and a .277 opponents’ batting average in 17 games (seven starts).