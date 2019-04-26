Rockies open 3-game series against Atlanta

Colorado Rockies (11-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-12, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-0, 1.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Colorado match up to begin the three-game series.

The Braves are 7-6 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .425.

The Rockies are 6-7 in road games. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .234 batting average. David Dahl leads the club with an average of .361. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .301. Josh Donaldson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .471. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).