Reds look to end 3-game losing streak against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (88-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-85, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (7-4, 4.30 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (15-7, 3.25 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Reds are 31-41 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.20, Sonny Gray leads the staff with a mark of 2.82.

The Brewers are 44-31 in division matchups. Milwaukee has hit 246 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 9-2. Jordan Lyles earned his 12th victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Tyler Mahle took his 12th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 72 extra base hits and is batting .273. Tucker Barnhart has eight hits and is batting .267 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and has 97 RBIs. Eric Thames is 9-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .247 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee).