Dozier, Machado lead Dodgers to 3-2 win over Astros

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning capped Boston’s rally from three runs down in the ninth against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, and the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over the rival Yankees with a 5-4 victory on Sunday night.

Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the AL East over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.

Boston (79-34) has won eight of nine games and owns the majors’ best record.

The Yankees hadn’t been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sandy Leon looped a two-out single off Jonathan Holder (1-3) in the 10th and advanced on a wild pitch. Tony Renda pinch-ran before Benintendi’s single bounced up the middle to the right of second-base.

Matt Barnes (4-3) worked a perfect inning in the top of the 10th.

DODGERS 3, ASTROS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Dozier delivered a two-run double in the first inning and Manny Machado had three hits with two runs scored as Los Angeles beat Houston.

Cody Bellinger had an RBI double for the Dodgers, who prevented a three-game sweep by the team that beat them in last year’s World Series.

George Springer and Tony Kemp homered for the Astros, but Springer exited in the third with left thumb discomfort after he was thrown out trying to steal second base.

New reliever Roberto Osuna did not pitch in his first game on the active roster for Houston. Osuna was reinstated from the restricted list after serving a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The All-Star closer was acquired Monday in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays while he was still serving his suspension.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (5-4) gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts. Kenley Jansen closed for his 31st save.

Gerrit Cole (10-4), a product of nearby UCLA, allowed three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.

NATIONALS 2 REDS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Wieters homered to back Tanner Roark, who went seven innings to win his third straight start.

The Nationals took three of four from the Reds and have won eight of 11 overall.

Roark (6-12) allowed a run on seven singles and got a nice ovation when he made a diving stop on Billy Hamilton’s comebacker to end the seventh. In his last three outings, Roark has allowed two earned runs in 22 innings (0.82 ERA) with 20 strikeouts and a walk.

Washington’s Bryce Harper had two hits including an RBI double and is batting .367 since the All-Star break.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his third save with the Nationals.

Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo (6-9) allowed two runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 4, ANGELS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer, rookie Shane Bieber picked up his sixth win and Cleveland beat Los Angeles.

Ramirez’s home run in the first inning — his 33rd of the season — came against Deck McGuire, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start in place of the injured Tyler Skaggs.

Before the game Angels manager Mike Scioscia dismissed a report that he’s stepping down after this season. Scioscia, who has managed the Angels since 2000, said before Sunday’s game that he won’t talk about his future with the club until the season ends.

The Angels were missing outfielder Mike Trout for the fourth straight game with a lingering right wrist injury.

McGuire (0-2) retired only one batter, allowed three runs and was pulled with the bases loaded in the first.

Bieber (6-2) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning and Chicago completed its first three-game sweep in a year.

It was Chicago’s first three-game sweep since Aug. 8-10, 2017 against Houston. The White Sox’s last three-game road sweep occurred April 25-27, 2016 at Toronto.

Palka had struck out in each of his first four at-bats before connecting on his 17th homer off Diego Castillo (2-2) with two outs.

Hector Santiago (4-3) went the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.

C.J Cron had a leadoff double in the ninth off Santiago and scored one out later on Kevin Kiermaier’s two-base hit. After Brandon Lowe walked, Jesus Sucre hit into a double play.

Tampa Bay tops the majors in one-run losses (26) and one-run games (46).

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty cruised through six innings, Matt Carpenter hit another homer and St. Louis held on to beat Pittsburgh.

Completing six innings for the first time since July 3, Flaherty (5-6) allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Carpenter hit a solo home run in the fifth and Jedd Gyorko singled to drive in a run later that inning to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

St. Louis took the final two games of the three-game series against Pittsburgh to move past the Pirates into third alone in the National League Central.

Bud Norris retired the side in order with two strikeouts in the ninth for his 21st save.

Trevor Williams (9-8) had a streak of 21 1/3 innings without allowing a run end on Carpenter’s 29th homer to right with one out in the fifth.

GIANTS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria’s solo home run in the eighth inning led San Francisco past Arizona.

Longoria drilled Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley’s 2-2 fastball with one out into the outcropping of seats in left-center field to break a tie. It was Longoria’s 12th home run of the season.

The Diamondbacks’ loss and the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ win Sunday created a tie for first place atop the NL West between the two teams.

Bradley (3-3) entered the game leading the NL in holds with 30. He had not allowed a run to the Giants in 12 straight games against them.

Right-hander Ray Black (1-0) earned his first career major league win with a scoreless seventh inning.

Will Smith retired the Diamondbacks in order with two strikeouts in the ninth for his seventh save.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Jake Cave hit his first career grand slam and closer Fernando Rodney survived a chaotic ninth inning as Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Rodney gave up Whit Merrifield’s fourth hit of the game leading off the ninth, but catcher Mitch Garver threw him out trying to steal second. Rodney then allowed two more base runners, but with the tying run 90 feet away he retired Rosell Herrera on a ground ball to earn his 24th save in 30 chances.

Royals starter Danny Duffy (7-10) had allowed just two earned runs over 19 innings in three starts against the Twins this season. But the fourth time around, the Twins roughed him up for six runs in six innings, the biggest blow being Cave’s grand slam in the second inning.

Lefty Gabriel Moya (2-0) got the Twins out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth and earned his second career victory. He picked up career win No. 1 in Friday’s series opener.

ATHLETICS 6, TIGERS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Cahill struck out 10 in six innings, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman both homered for the second consecutive game and Oakland beat Detroit to complete a season sweep.

Matt Olson also homered and Ramon Laureano added three hits and an RBI to help the streaking A’s win their sixth straight.

Oakland won all seven games against Detroit this season and has a franchise-record 12 consecutive victories over the Tigers. It was the first time in Oakland history that the team did not give up an earned run in a series of three or more games.

Cahill (4-2) walked one and yielded three hits to win three consecutive starts for the first time since 2012. He improved to 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA in seven starts at the Coliseum this season.

Yusmeiro Petit, Lou Trivino and Ryan Buchter finished the five-hitter.

Davis hit his 31st home run leading off the fourth against starter Francisco Liriano (3-6).

PADRES 10, CUBS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs ace Jon Lester was hit hard again and San Diego also battered Chicago’s bullpen.

Cory Spangenberg put the Padres ahead to stay with a tiebreaking double off Carl Edwards Jr. (3-2) with two outs in the eighth inning. Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and Travis Jankowski added a two-run single in San Diego’s four-run ninth against Randy Rosario.

Renfroe finished with three RBIs, helping the last-place Padres split the four-game series after they blew a four-run lead in the finale.

Craig Stammen (5-1) got the win despite allowing pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo’s tying single.

Lester was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings. The All-Star lefty was 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA after beating the Dodgers on June 26, but has a 6.81 ERA in seven starts since.

BRAVES 5, METS 4, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves, helped by pitcher Julio Teheran’s first big league homer, rallied to beat New York.

Markakis finished with four hits and took over the NL lead from teammate Freddie Freeman.

Ender Inciarte also homered as the Braves posted their sixth victory in seven games. The NL East contenders took three of four at Citi Field for their first winning road series in more than a month.

Devin Mesoraco hit a tying home run in the Mets ninth — he was standing at second base when a replay review showed the ball cleared the wall, making it 4-all.

A.J. Minter (4-2), who had been 8 for 8 in save chances this year, got the win despite giving up Mesoraco’s solo drive. Braves rookie Jesse Biddle worked around Wilmer Flores‘ leadoff double in the 10th for his first big league save.

Tyler Bashlor (0-1) was tagged for Markakis’ 13th homer. The Mets have lost five of six, and fell to 4-12 against Atlanta this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth that put Atlanta ahead 4-3.

Teheran hit his first professional home run to begin the Braves’ comeback from an early 3-0 deficit.

ORIOLES 9, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Trumbo homered twice and drove in five runs as Baltimore beat Texas to avoid a four-game sweep.

Trumbo’s two-run homer in the third inning put the Orioles ahead to stay at 6-5 against Drew Hutchison (1-2), who was making his Rangers debut. The teams had scored in every half-inning before that, with the lead changing hands in four of those.

Trumbo added a two-run shot against Matt Moore in the seventh. Austin Wynns and Jonathan Villar also homered for Baltimore.

Tanner Scott (2-2), the second of six Orioles pitchers, shut out Texas for 2 1/3 innings. Baltimore’s bullpen allowed only one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings. Mychal Givens retired the final four batters for his second save.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and surging Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Miami.

Cabrera, acquired in a July 27 trade with the New York Mets, crushed a 2-0 slider from Drew Steckenrider (3-2) into the right field seats for his 20th homer and his second in as many days.

Pat Nehsek (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Tommy Hunter worked the ninth for his second save as the Phillies overcame a mediocre outing from Aaron Nola for their fifth straight win. Philadelphia improved to an NL-best 38-18 at home and maintained its 1½-game lead over Atlanta atop the NL East.

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run home run off Nola and Justin Bour tied it with a solo shot off Seranthony Dominguez in a three-run seventh for the Marlins, who have dropped six straight and 10 of 13.

ROCKIES 5, BREWERS 4, 11 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Cloroado past Milwaukee thanks to an overturned replay review.

Arenado’s 29th homer of the season came off Brewers closer Corey Knebel (2-2) and helped the Rockies avoid a sweep, giving them a sigh of relief on the flight home after an otherwise tough Midwest trip.

With Colorado closer Wade Davis struggling, the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth off Adam Ottavino in a save situation. But given a second chance, newly acquired reliever Seunghwan Oh closed out the Brewers in the 11th.

Scott Oberg (7-0) got the win, allowing a hit erased by a double play in the 10th.

MARINERS 6, BLUE JAYS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager hit two home runs and Nelson Cruz added another as Seattle powered past Toronto.

The Mariners had been held to three or fewer runs in 18 of their last 23 games, including three straight losses to the Blue Jays to begin the series, but got 10 hits Sunday as they snapped a five game losing streak.

Toronto tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh after shortstop Aledmys Diaz hit his 14th home run of the season against Seattle starter Mike Leake. But the Mariners responded in the bottom of the inning. Cruz and Seager homered back-to-back against reliever Joe Biagini (1-6) with one out after Jean Segura led off the inning with a single.

Zach Duke (4-4) got one out in the seventh for the win. Alex Colome pitched a scoreless eighth and Edwin Diaz locked down his major league-leading 41st save of the season as the Mariners avoided the series sweep.

Cruz finished with four RBIs.