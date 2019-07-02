Red Sox take 3-game skid into matchup with Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (44-40, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (32-53, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (2-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays are 10-17 against AL East teams. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .379.

The Red Sox are 24-18 on the road. Boston has slugged .457, good for fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 40 RBIs and is batting .267. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 19 hits and is batting .432 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 43 extra base hits and is batting .299. Rafael Devers is 17-for-35 with seven doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .297 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .321 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by five runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (shoulder), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring).