Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (26-26, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-25, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez (1-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (3-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Cleveland match up to begin the three-game series.

The Red Sox are 13-10 on their home turf. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .335 is third in the majors. Mookie Betts leads the team with an OBP of .392.

The Indians are 11-12 on the road. Cleveland has hit 53 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with eight, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 23 extra base hits and is batting .284. Rafael Devers has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Santana leads the Indians with 49 hits and is batting .280. Jason Kipnis is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Indians: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), David Price: day-to-day (flu-like symptoms), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).