Red Sox host Rockies, look to build on Sale’s strong showing

Colorado Rockies (20-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-20, third in the NL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 4.53 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox are 11-8 on their home turf. Boston has hit 57 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Mitch Moreland leads them with 12, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 11-10 on the road. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .307 is nineteenth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the lineup with an OBP of .364. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-4. Mike Dunn secured his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Ryan Brasier took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreland leads the Red Sox with 30 RBIs and is batting .235. Rafael Devers is 19-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is batting .302. Arenado is 17-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 51 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .288 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).