Red Sox host Rays for a doubleheader

Tampa Bay Rays (38-23, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (33-30, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Red Sox: David Price (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Red Sox are 12-12 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .311.

The Rays have gone 13-10 against division opponents. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .345. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 75 hits and is batting .311. Xander Bogaerts has 16 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Meadows leads the Rays with 12 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud is 4-for-13 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).