Rays place OF Pham on DL with right foot fracture

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Newly acquired outfielder Tommy Pham has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Tampa Bay Rays because of a broken right foot.

Pham was hit on the foot by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney on Thursday. He had an MRI on Friday.

”It showed a hairline fracture,” Pham said. ”I was told two to four weeks. I can’t do much this first few days. After that I’ll get re-evaluated to see if I can do anything.”

Tampa Bay obtained the 30-year-old and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation Tuesday from St. Louis for a trio of minor leaguers: outfielder Justin Williams, left-hander Genesis Cabrera and right-hander Roel Ramirez.

Pham had been a member of the Cardinals organization since selected in the 16th round of the 2006 amateur draft. After a series of injuries, the center fielder had a breakout season in 2017 when he hit .306 with 23 homers and 25 steals in 128 games. He was 11th in the NL MVP voting.

Pham hit .248 with 14 home runs, 41 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season for St. Louis. He was hitless in five at-bats over two games with the Rays.

”Not the best start, not the start I imagined,” Pham said.

Tampa Bay also recalled reliever Adam Kolarek from Triple-A Durham.

In other injury news, the Rays plan to reinstate ace Blake Snell from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

The left-hander, out with left shoulder fatigue, last pitched in the All-Star Game on July 17th.

”It’s something I’ve been looking forward to, happy it’s here and happy to get going,” Snell said.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Snell will be on a pitch count and that he is ”not going to go out there and throw 100 pitches.”

Snell is 12-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 20 starts.

