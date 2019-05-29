Rays put 4-game win streak on the line against Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (21-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-19, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (1-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Rays are 11-10 against opponents from the AL East. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .356.

The Blue Jays are 4-10 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .218 batting average, Freddy Galvis leads the club with an average of .269. The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Yarbrough secured his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Clayton Richard registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 57 hits and is batting .291. Meadows has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 20 extra base hits and is batting .269. Justin Smoak is 10-for-34 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .212 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hand), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (arm), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Cavan Biggio: day-to-day (illness).