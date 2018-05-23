Rays pitcher Jake Faria, catcher Wilson Ramos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jake Faria and catcher Wilson Ramos left with injuries in the third inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Faria gave up a tiebreaking three-run homer to Mookie Betts, struck out Andrew Benintendi and came out due to a strained left oblique.

Ramos bruised the back of his left hand two batters later when hit by an 0-2 pitch from Austin Pruitt to Xander Bogaerts that bounced in the dirt. Ramos was replaced by Jesus Sucre.

Article continues below ...

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball