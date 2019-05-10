Rays face off against the Yankees in division play

New York Yankees (22-15, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (23-13, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (6-1, 2.35 ERA, .89 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-0, 1.47 ERA, .86 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host New York in a meeting of division foes.

The Rays are 7-6 against AL East opponents. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with an average of .304.

The Yankees are 6-2 against division opponents. New York has hit 55 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads them with 11, averaging one every 7.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with eight home runs and is batting .304. Yandy Diaz is 8-for-36 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 42 hits and has 19 RBIs. Luke Voit is 6-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: day-to-day (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (leg), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).