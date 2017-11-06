Rays exercise option on RHP Eovaldi for next season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Rays have exercised a $2 million club option for next season on pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

The right-hander missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in August 2016, when he was with the New York Yankees.

Under the contract the 27-year-old signed last winter, Eovaldi can earn up to $3.5 million in performance bonuses as a starter or $3 million as a reliever in 2018.

The right-hander last pitched in the majors two years ago, when he was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances. He is 38-46 with a 4.21 career ERA over parts of six seasons with the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

Eovaldi’s best season was 2015, when he was 14-3 with 4.20 ERA with New York.

The pitcher can earn $1.75 million based on starts: $150,000 for 22, $250,000 for 24, $350,000 for 26, $450,000 for 28 and $550,000 for 30. He also can make $1.75 million based on innings as a starter: $150,000 for 160, $250,000 for 170, $350,000 for 180, $450,000 for 190 and $550,000 for 200.

He could earn $750,000 for relief innings: $100,000 for 40, $125,000 for 45, $150,000 for 50, $175,000 for 55 and $200,000 for 60. Eovaldi also could make $750,000 for relief appearances: $100,000 for 40, $125,000 for 45, $150,000 for 50, $175,000 for 55 and $200,000 for 60.

He has $1.5 million in bonuses for games finished: $125,000 each for 25 and 30, $150,000 for 35, $175,000 for 40, $200,000 for 45, $225,000 for 50 and $250,000 apiece for 55 and 60.

