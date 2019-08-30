Rangers take on the Mariners in division play

Seattle Mariners (57-78, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (65-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (14-10, 4.17 ERA) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-0, 4.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Texas and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 30-35 against teams from the AL West. Texas has slugged .431 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .598.

The Mariners are 24-39 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 211 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-3. Matt Magill notched his fourth victory and Mallex Smith went 2-for-3 for Seattle. Jose Leclerc took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and is batting .289. Willie Calhoun is 12-for-41 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .465. Kyle Seager is 11-for-35 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).