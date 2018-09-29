Rangers’ Sampson gets his chance to pitch in Seattle

Growing up in the Seattle area, Adrian Sampson dreamed of pitching at Safeco Field.

The Texas Rangers’ right-hander will finally get his much-delayed chance Saturday night against the Mariners.

“I’m excited about it,” the 26-year-old Sampson told MLB.com. “When I get out there, I just need to put blinders on, but that’s how I have been pitching lately, with tunnel vision. It is my last start and this has been a good year. To culminate the whole year by pitching here is pretty special.”

Just how special?

Sampson, who starred at Skyline High School in the Seattle suburb of Sammamish and at nearby Bellevue Community College, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round in 2012. He was traded to the Mariners on July 31, 2015, for left-hander J.A. Happ.

He was called up by Seattle the following June and made his major-league debut with a start at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Five days later, he took the mound at Detroit’s Comerica Park. But while throwing his second-to-last warmup pitch before the first inning, Sampson felt tingling in his right elbow.

The diagnosis was a torn flexor tendon muscle.

“I feel terrible for him,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said at the time. “I really do. He was really excited to get to the big leagues. He’s worked his tail off, and he was playing for the hometown team.”

The Rangers claimed him off waivers after the 2016 season and Sampson missed most of 2017 following surgery. After going 8-4 with a 3.77 ERA at Triple-A Round Rock, Sampson received a September call-up.

Sampson (0-2, 4.96 ERA) had made four appearances this month, including three starts.

“I’d say I’m a little better at this point in all aspects,” Sampson told The Dallas Morning News on whether he’s back to his pre-injury level. “Not just physically but mentally, too. I feel like I’m back and ready to compete at the major-league level.”

Sampson, who is still seeking his first major-league victory, will be opposed by Mariners ace James Paxton (11-6, 3.85). The left-hander is 2-4 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 career starts against Texas, and that includes an 0-0 record and 7.00 ERA in two starts against the Rangers this year.

“I’m real happy getting another opportunity to pitch this year,” Paxton told MLB.com. “I’ll just continue to work and try to find that rhythm and sharpness that I want and feel good going into the offseason.”

Paxton is one strikeout shy of becoming the sixth Mariners pitcher to reach 200 in a season. Randy Johnson accomplished the feat seven times, Felix Hernandez six, Mark Langston four and Floyd Bannister and Erik Hanson once each.

And what will Sampson be looking for?

“As long as I make it through warmups, I’m happy,” he told The Morning News. “In rehab I got to a point where I had to just get through that and not worry about it. I had to just think about getting to where every five days I could just go to work. I think mentally I’ve gotten through that.”