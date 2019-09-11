Rangers face the Rays following Lynn’s strong showing

Tampa Bay Rays (87-59, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (72-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 4.17 ERA) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (7-10, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The Rangers are 40-30 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .363.

The Rays are 44-27 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .431 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 29 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Emilio Pagan earned his fourth victory and Meadows went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 24 home runs and is slugging .531. Nick Solak is 10-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Meadows leads the Rays with 63 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 10-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA

Rays: 9-1, .269 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Avisail Garcia: (h?ip), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).