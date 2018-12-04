Rangers complete Woodward’s 1st staff with 2 new assistants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have filled out new manager Chris Woodward’s staff with two more assistant coaches.

Texas announced Tuesday the hiring of Oscar Marin as bullpen coach and Callix Crabbe as assistant hitting coach.

Marin returns to the Rangers organization after two seasons as minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners. He got started in pro baseball with the Rangers in 2010 and worked at several affiliates in the lower levels of their farm system through 2016.

Crabbe joins the professional coaching ranks after six years as a baseball instructor and coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He also founded a Tampa-based sports development center in 2015.

Rangers pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona on Feb. 12. The first full team workout is Feb. 18.