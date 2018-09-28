Rangers’ Beltre plays Mariners not looking like retiring player

If Adrian Beltre indeed decides to retire after this season, he’s going out on a high note.

The Texas Rangers‘ 39-year-old third baseman has hit eight home runs this month, tied with Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor and the Chicago White Sox’s Daniel Palka for the most in the majors. Beltre also has 15 RBIs and 14 runs in 21 September games.

Last week, Beltre moved into 30th place in major league history with his 476th career home run, passing Hall of Famers Stan Musial and Willie Stargell. He hit No. 477 Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

“You look up at the record books and he just keeps climbing in every category,” Rangers interim manager Don Wakamatsu said. “There is no mystery why he’s where he’s at. The work ethic, the character, the intelligence, it’s everything he puts in.”

Beltre, who has been dealing with a sore right hip, got a day off Thursday as the Rangers opened a four-game series in Seattle. He is scheduled to be used as the designated hitter Friday and Saturday and is hoping to play third base Sunday in the season finale.

“It’s up to him to what he wants to do and is able to do,” Wakamatsu said. “I know he wants to be on the field the last day, we don’t know in what capacity. However he wants to finish the season, we’ll honor that.”

Beltre has said he will spend a few weeks after the season talking with his family about his future.

“I think that mentally, I’m ready to accept the fact that maybe this is it,” Beltre told MLB.com. “And if it’s not, I want to be ready, mentally, to go through another year of figuring out how to be productive and stay healthy. So, whatever the situation or decision might be, I’ve got to be mentally ready for whatever it’s going to be.”

Beltre received a tribute in the Rangers’ last home game Sunday against Seattle.

After the fifth inning was over, the team played a video of Beltre highlights on the scoreboard. Wakamatsu then sent Rougned Odor out to replace Beltre at third base and he received a standing ovation from the crowd and both teams.

“There are some moments that are just bigger than others and that was definitely one of them,” Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager told MLB.com. “There’s a few guys in the league that just have the respect of every single person on the team, no matter what you’ve done or how long you’ve been around. Some guys are just unbelievably respected in this game and he’s certainly one of them for all that he’s accomplished and how hard he’s worked.”

Beltre and the Rangers will face Mariners left-hander Wade LeBlanc (8-5, 3.55 ERA) on Friday. LeBlanc is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four career appearances against the Rangers, including three starts. All three starts came this season and he has a 1-1 record and 2.76 ERA against Texas in 2018.

The Rangers are set to send left-hander Martin Perez (2-6, 6.13) to the mound. Perez is 7-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 20 career appearances against the Mariners, including 18 starts. Three of those starts have come this season, when he’s 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA versus Seattle.