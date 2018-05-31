Rangers’ Beltre, Mariners’ Gordon hope to return Thursday

It’s not often a team gets to add an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner to its lineup.

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners hope to do that for the finale of their four-game series Thursday night at Safeco Field.

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre (strained left hamstring) and Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (fractured right big toe) are both eligible to be activated off the 10-day disabled list.

Article continues below ...

“Right now, it is a day-to-day proposition with Adrian,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We need to sit down as a staff with Adrian, discuss where he’s at, how he feels, how he recovers. Every situation is different. To give you a slam-dunk day … can’t do it.”

The 39-year-old Beltre, in his 21st major league season, has been sidelined twice this season with a left hamstring injury. The Rangers have said they likely will give Beltre more days off and more starts at designated hitter.

“There will be DH days, he will play third base, there will be days off,” Banister said. “We’ll look at the travel schedule, we’ll look at night games after day games, we’ll look at his workload within the game.”

Beltre admitted he isn’t looking forward to a reduced workload or serving as the designated hitter.

“I like to be out there, and I like to compete,” Beltre told MLB.com. “I understand I have to be more careful. It’s something I have to get used to. We’ll try it for the first 10 days or so, and see what happens.”

Beltre went through an extended workout before Wednesday’s game, but wasn’t sure if he would be activated Thursday.

“I just work here,” Beltre said. “There are a lot of conversations to be had.”

Gordon is expected to be activated by the Mariners and return to the leadoff spot. Despite the stint on the DL, he still leads the American League with 16 stolen bases.

“I think probably (what we’ve missed most) on the offensive side, we’ve had trouble creating a lot of rallies and keeping them going,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Dee is a big part of that. Bat-to-ball skills, he’s always making contact and creating something. And when he does get on base, it’s a whole other dynamic that he brings to our offense.”

When Gordon was asked Wednesday if he would back for the series finale, he said “I don’t know,” while emphatically nodding his head in the affirmative.

Thursday’s game will feature a matchup of veteran left-handers in the Rangers’ Mike Minor (4-3, 5.63 ERA) and the Mariners’ Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 2.70).

Minor is 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA in six career appearances (three starts) against the Mariners. He’s made two starts against Seattle already this season without a decision. He allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-2 loss April 20 in Arlington and six runs in 3 1/3 innings of a 9-8 setback in 11 innings May 15 at Seattle.

LeBlanc has faced the Rangers once in his career, making a relief appearance Aug. 19, 2013 while with the Houston Astros. In 2 2/3 innings, LeBlanc gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits in a 16-5 loss.