Pirates take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-70, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (4-5, 4.98 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Brewers are 39-31 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has hit 237 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Pirates are 25-42 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs and is slugging .671. Mike Moustakas is 7-for-31 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 77 extra base hits and has 116 RBIs. Cole Tucker is 6-for-22 with two doubles, three triples and an RBI over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .200 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (ankle).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).