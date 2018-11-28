Pirates pitcher Chris Archer undergoes hernia surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Chris Archer pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training.

The team says Archer had surgery Tuesday after complaining of symptoms during a recent workout. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.

Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay in a July trade that sent outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.

Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts for the Pirates, including a 2-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in September.