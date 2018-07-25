Pirates’ Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury
CLEVELAND (AP) Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday’s game against Cleveland with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.
Marte was struck by a 95 mph fastball from right-hander Trevor Bauer, was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field. Adam Frazier, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, replaced Marte in center for the bottom half.
Pirates spokesman Dan Hart said the preliminary diagnosis was discomfort and Marte will be re-examined when the club returns home following the game.
Marte’s career-high hitting streak remained intact at 17 games because he did not have an at-bat or sacrifice fly. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs this season.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
CLEVELAND (AP) Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday's game against Cleveland with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.
Marte was struck by a 95 mph fastball from right-hander Trevor Bauer, was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field. Adam Frazier, recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day, replaced Marte in center for the bottom half.
Pirates spokesman Dan Hart said the preliminary diagnosis was discomfort and Marte will be re-examined when the club returns home following the game.
Marte's career-high hitting streak remained intact at 17 games because he did not have an at-bat or sacrifice fly. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs this season.
---
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Pirates’ Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices