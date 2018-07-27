Pirates look to stop skid vs. Mets

The hands on the clock suddenly have started turning the wrong way for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have lost two straight games by a combined 16-6 after an 11-game winning streak.

The Pirates (53-51) opened a nine-game homestand Thursday with a 12-6 loss to the New York Mets (43-57), with three games remaining in the weekend series at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh was an abysmal 6-14 before its winning streak, which boosted the Pirates past the St. Louis Cardinals into third in the National League Central.

Thursday’s loss seemed to mark a return to some pre-streak problem areas. The Pirates gave up 14 hits, made three errors and threw two costly wild pitches.

“We were just too rough in too many different areas,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said.

The high of the winning streak hasn’t worn off, however, according to outfielder Jordan Luplow.

“We rattled off 11 straight, and that’s big for us. We can still feed off that,” said Luplow, who was 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored and made a couple strong catches in left field Thursday.

The Pirates were without regular outfielders Starling Marte (hand) and Corey Dickerson (hamstring). Neither is on the disabled list, but Marte seems less likely to be back in the next day or two.

The Mets, meanwhile, won their second straight game to move ahead of Miami and out of the cellar in the NL East. They are coming off their first series win, against San Diego, since early May, and seem desperate to stack more series wins together.

“We’ve got to go out there and win series,” New York manager Mickey Callaway said. “That’s our goal, has been all season. It hasn’t happened, obviously, very much lately.”

The Mets can guarantee themselves at least a split in this series with a win Friday. New York left-hander Jason Vargas (2-6, 8.60 ERA) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh right-hander Ivan Nova (6-6, 4.28).

Vargas (calf strain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list. He was originally expected to start during the previous series against the Padres, but the Mets opted to recall Corey Oswalt to start Wednesday.

Vargas’ performance could help determine his status in the rotation, with Noah Syndergaard likely to return from illness next week. His last start before going on the DL, on June 19 against Colorado, Vargas gave up seven runs and nine hits in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

The last time Vargas faced Pittsburgh, on July 21, 2015, he was with Kansas City. He gave up no runs and one hit in 1 1/3 innings before being pulled because of an injury.

Pittsburgh’s Nova is 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA in eight starts since being reinstated from the DL (right ring finger sprain).

His last time out, he gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in a 9-2 win over Cincinnati. He also broke an 0-for-63 drought at the plate with a base hit.

“I was making sure to attack the strike zone,” Nova said. “I made pitches when I needed to.”

Nova is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games against the Mets.