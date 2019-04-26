Pirates look to end 5-game slide against Los Angeles

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-11, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (1-1, 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-1, 3.10 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Dodgers are 9-4 in home games. Los Angeles has hit 46 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 12 homers.

The Pirates are 6-4 on the road. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 18 home runs this season, Josh Bell leads them with five homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and has 31 RBIs. Corey Seager has 11 hits and is batting .355 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bell leads the Pirates with five home runs home runs and is slugging .593. Colin Moran is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .202 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (quad), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).