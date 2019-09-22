Pirates look to break 8-game losing streak against Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-90, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-70, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-7, 5.59 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.69 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -282; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Brewers are 41-31 against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee has hit 239 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

The Pirates are 25-44 against the rest of their division. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .320. The Brewers won the last meeting 10-1. Brent Suter secured his third victory and Trent Grisham went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. James Marvel took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and has 97 RBIs. Lorenzo Cain is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and is batting .275. Jose Osuna has 13 hits and is batting .325 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .219 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .252 batting average, 8.38 ERA, outscored by 55 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee).