Pirates look to break 3-game losing streak

Atlanta Braves (33-27, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (2-4, 5.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (3-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 11-18 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Josh Bell with a mark of .386.

The Braves are 17-12 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .310. The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Dan Winkler recorded his second victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Kyle Crick registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 75 hits and is batting .332. Elias Diaz is 12-for-31 with two doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Freeman leads the Braves with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .578. Riley is 12-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .300 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).