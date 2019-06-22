Pirates in action against the Padres following Musgrove’s strong showing

San Diego Padres (38-38, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-4, 3.15 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-4, 3.15 ERA, LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against San Diego.

The Pirates are 15-19 in home games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .359.

The Padres are 17-18 on the road. San Diego has hit 111 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with 23, averaging one every 9.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 20 home runs and is batting .312. Marte is 11-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits and has 43 RBIs. Manny Machado is 18-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .289 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .293 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).