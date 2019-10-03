Pirates fire pitching coach Searage, bench coach Prince

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince.

The club announced the decision Thursday. The moves came four days after the team fired manager Clint Hurdle.

The Pirates slumped to a 69-93 finish in 2019 due in part to injuries that ravaged the starting rotation. Pittsburgh lost ace Jameson Taillon for the season in May due to a right elbow injury that required a second Tommy John surgery. Three other members of the starting staff also spent time on the disabled list. The Pirates posted a team ERA of 5.18, second-worst in the National League behind Colorado.

Prince served as the interim manager in place of Hurdle for Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati. Prince said afterward he’d be interested in being a candidate to replace Hurdle but the club is parting ways with him and Searage.

The team said all other members of the major league coaching staff are candidates to remain with the team pending the outcome of the managerial search.