Pirates designate Kontos for assignment, activate Musgrove

PITTSBURGH (AP) Reliever George Kontos has been designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates to clear a roster spot for right-hander Joe Musgrove from the disabled list.

Kontos was removed from his role as the primary setup man for closer Felipe Vazquez last week. In 21 games, Kontos was 2-3 with one save and a 5.03 ERA.

Kontos says he has a ”lot left to give” and hopes ”someone out there needs a pitcher who has experience and has had success.”

The 32-year-old spent his first seven seasons with San Francisco and was on their World Series-winning teams in 2012 and 2014. He was claimed off waivers by the Pirates last Aug. 5. He has made 343 career appearances with an 18-18 record, two saves and a 3.11 ERA.

Musgrove was set to make his Pirates’ debut Friday night with a start against St. Louis. He was acquired from Houston as part of a package for Gerrit Cole in January. Musgrove had been on the DL all season with a shoulder strain.