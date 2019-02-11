Pirates sign OF Melky Cabrera to minor-league deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their minor league contract with outfielder Melky Cabrera, who will report to major league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 34-year-old would get a one-year contract that would pay a $1.15 million salary while in the major leagues. He would have the chance to earn an additional $850,000 in performance bonuses.

Cabrera has a .286 average in 14 seasons with seven big league teams. He made the All-Star team in 2012 while playing for the San Francisco Giants and was named the All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player. He was suspended 50 games later in the 2012 season following a positive test for testosterone, and he agreed to remove himself from consideration for the NL batting title he otherwise would have won.

Cabrera hit .280 with six home runs and 39 RBIs in 78 games last season for Cleveland. He will get a chance to compete with Lonnie Chisenhall and others for a spot in Pittsburgh’s outfield while right fielder Gregory Polanco recovers from shoulder surgery.