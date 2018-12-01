Pirates acquire minor leaguer Wilkin Ramos from A’s

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired minor league right-hander Wilkin Ramos from Oakland as the player to be named from the last month’s trade of right-hander Tanner Anderson to the Athletics.

The teams announced the move Saturday. The 18-year-old Ramos went 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 14 appearances, including eight starts, with the Dominican Summer League Athletics in 2018.

Ramos, who is from the Dominican Republic, was signed by Oakland as a non-drafted free agent in July 2017.

The 25-year-old Anderson, who made his major league debut last season, was sent to Oakland on Nov. 20. He went 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six outings spanning 11 1/3 innings for the Pirates. In four career minor league seasons, he is 21-13 with a 3.24 ERA in 120 appearances, including 22 starts.