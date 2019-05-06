Phillies visit St. Louis, look to build on Eflin’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (19-14, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-14, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 12-4 in home games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the National League. Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .355.

The Phillies are 5-7 on the road. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .424. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 21 extra base hits and is batting .338. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and has 31 RBIs. Jean Segura is 15-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).