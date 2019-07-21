Phillies to face Pirates on the road

Philadelphia Phillies (51-48, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-0, 2.46 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Phillies have gone 21-27 away from home. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .391. The Pirates won the last meeting 5-1. Joe Musgrove earned his seventh victory and Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Zach Eflin took his 10th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .617. Marte is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 102 hits and has 41 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).