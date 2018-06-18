Phillies send former closer Hector Neris to Triple-A

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Phillies have optioned former closer Hector Neris to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalled lefty Austin Davis.

Neris recorded his 10th save in 13 chances by tossing a perfect ninth in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Milwaukee. But he allowed four runs in the ninth in a 10-9 win on Sunday and was sent down to the minors before Monday’s game against St. Louis.

The righty had a 6.00 ERA in 30 appearances, going 1-3. Neris had 26 saves in 29 tries last year and was outstanding as a setup man in 2016, posting a 2.58 ERA in 79 games.

Davis was 0-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 22 appearances in the minors this season.

