Phillies promote Chris Young to pitching coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted Chris Young to pitching coach on manager Gabe Kapler’s staff.

Young was the assistant pitching coach last season. He replaces Rick Kranitz, who will not return to the team in 2019.

Dave Lundquist will be the assistant pitching coach. He has been in Philadelphia’s minor-league system the past 11 seasons and was the pitching coach at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year.

Paco Figueroa will serve as major league outfield/baserunning coach. Figueroa most recently was the minor league hitting coordinator for the Los Angeles Dodgers.