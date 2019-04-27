Phillies host the Marlins following Eickhoff’s solid outing

Miami Marlins (8-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-12, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 11-8 against NL East teams. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .322 is sixth in the league. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with an OBP of .400.

The Marlins are 5-9 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .329, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .464 slugging percentage. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-0. Jerad Eickhoff earned his first victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Jose Urena took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with seven home runs and has 20 RBIs. Cesar Hernandez has 13 hits and is batting .317 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 25 hits and has eight RBIs. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).