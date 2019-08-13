Phillies hire former manager Charlie Manuel as hitting coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have hired former manager Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach.

Manuel was working as senior adviser to the general manager. The Phillies announced Tuesday that he would assume his new position for the remainder of the season.

Manuel led the Phillies to five straight division titles, two NL pennants and the franchise’s second World Series championship, in 2008.

The 75-year-old Manuel previously served as hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians from 1988-89 and 1994-99.