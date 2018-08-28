Phillies get Bautista from Mets, designate Leiter Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Bautista has batted .196 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs for the Braves and Mets this season. The Phillies entered Tuesday night’s game against Washington 3½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

A six-time All-Star for Toronto from 2010-15, the 37-year-old Bautista has 342 career homers. The right-handed hitter is expected to come off the bench for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has been active, acquiring infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and two-time All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month, then first baseman Justin Bour and lefty reliever Luis Avilan in August.

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Bautista, who joins his third NL East team this year. Philadelphia will be his eighth club overall in 15 major league seasons.

“He came to us at a time where we had some injuries and needed some stability and I think he not only provided that but did a lot more,” Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said on a conference call. “This trade was really less about the return we got and more about a couple of other aspects.

“One, it allows us to clear out some playing time for some of our other younger guys,” Ricco added. “The second part I think was about doing the right thing by Jose. You know, he’s a veteran player who came to us and, as I said, did a nice job both on and off the field. By being able to move him to a contender, albeit one in our division, but to a contender, it allows Jose a chance to participate in a pennant race and ultimately chase a World Series ring.”

To fill Bautista’s roster spot, the fourth-place Mets planned to reinstate outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday night’s game in Chicago against the Cubs. Nimmo had been sidelined by a bruised left index finger.