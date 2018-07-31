Phillies get All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays

BOSTON (AP) The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named or cash.

Ramos is batting .297 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs but is on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. He’ll upgrade an offense that has struggled during a four-game losing streak.

Ramos, who turns 31 next month, has a $10.5 million salary, and the Phillies will be responsible for the remaining $3,443,548. He has 315 plate appearances and can earn $250,000 each for 450, 475 and 500.

He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Jorge Alfaro has been Philadelphia’s starting catcher with Andrew Knapp also seeing plenty of action. They’ve combined for 16 errors and 13 passed balls.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball