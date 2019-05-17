Perez, Twins to face Gonzales, Mariners

Minnesota Twins (28-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (22-24, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (5-1, 3.11 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

The Mariners are 9-12 in home games. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .321 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .386.

The Twins are 13-7 on the road. Minnesota has hit 80 home runs this season, third in the league. Eddie Rosario leads the club with 13, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 extra base hits and is batting .237. Vogelbach is 5-for-33 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 54 hits and has 20 RBIs. C.J. Cron is 15-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .218 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Twins: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist).

Twins Injuries: Martin Perez: day-to-day (foot), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).