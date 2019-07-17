Perez expected to start as Minnesota hosts New York

New York Mets (43-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-35, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Twins: Martin Perez (8-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Twins are 28-16 in home games. Minnesota has slugged .493, the best mark in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .540 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Mets have gone 20-32 away from home. New York has a team on-base percentage of .323, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .404. The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Luis Avilan recorded his second victory and Michael Conforto went 4-for-4 with an RBI for New York. Michael Pineda took his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits and is batting .260. Jonathan Schoop is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .612. Conforto is 9-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion protocol), Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (side), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (right shoulder fatigue), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).