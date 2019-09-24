Parker scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Washington

Philadelphia Phillies (79-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (86-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Blake Parker (3-2, 4.40 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (3-4, 6.17 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Nationals are 40-32 against NL East opponents. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 leads the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .404.

The Phillies are 34-35 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s lineup has 204 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 33 homers. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-2. Patrick Corbin earned his 14th victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Zach Eflin took his 13th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 80 extra base hits and is slugging .608. Yan Gomes is 11-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Harper leads the Phillies with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .501. Cesar Hernandez has 12 hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).