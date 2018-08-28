Pannone looks to duplicate success for Jays vs. O’s

BALTIMORE — Toronto Blue Jays rookie Thomas Pannone was dazzling in his first major league start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, he will look to duplicate that success when he takes the mound at Camden Yards for the second game of the series Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays fell to the Orioles 7-0 in the opener Monday night. It was just the second time in 14 meetings Baltimore came away with a victory against its AL East rival.

Article continues below ...

Toronto designated hitter Kendrys Morales went 0 for 3 with a walk and fell short in his bid to become the fourth player in history to homer in eight consecutive games.

Nonetheless, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons marveled at Morales’ performance.

“It’s a surprise he still gets pitches to hit,” Gibbons said. “I don’t think any of us can comprehend how hard it is to do. It really couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

Pannone (1-0, 1.59 ERA) has shown flashes that he could be a key part of the franchise’s future. In his previous start against the Orioles, he threw seven scoreless innings with just one hit in a 6-0 victory. He is looking to have the same success against the Orioles, who did not manage a hit against him until the seventh inning.

Pannone became the fifth player in MLB history to allow one hit or fewer and two walks or fewer in seven or more shutout innings in his first big league start, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“I was a little bit nervous when I woke up, but as I came here and prepared for the game, I settled in really well,” Pannone said after his debut. “I knew the whole game I hadn’t given up a hit yet. I think I always know as the game is going on, but I’d say it was pretty obvious to me in like the sixth inning that I had made it through at least five without giving up a hit.”

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will begin his rehab assignment Tuesday for Class-A Dunedin, which is three days before the trade deadline

The Orioles (38-94) snapped an eight-game losing streak. Baltimore also went 0-10 at Rogers Centre. The team has already traded several key veterans as the franchise begins a full-scale rebuild.

Baltimore’s starter on Tuesday will be Josh Rogers, who was acquired from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton and is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in five starts for Triple-A Norfolk.

Manager Buck Showalter said several younger have an opportunity to show they can be part of a long-range plan. The Orioles also might not be finished making deals.

“We traded some really good players, so there’s been a lot of movement,” Showalter said. “I’ve got my hands full here. But there’s a lot of things I’m sure are going on and close or not close. It doesn’t help anybody to know all that stuff’s a good opportunity to evaluate and we’ve got another month or so of it.

“I can’t really handicap between now and the end of the month. I know for our guys who are here who might be involved in that, personally I’d love to see them, if they’re going to be traded, get there before the 1st so at least they’re eligible for the postseason. But that doesn’t mean somebody still won’t take them to try to get there. We traded some really good players

Orioles rookie center fielder Cedric Mullins was back in the lineup Monday after missing the previous game with a hip injury.