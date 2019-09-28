Pain in rear for Yankees’ Paxton is minor nerve irritation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — James Paxton and the Yankees are confident the left-hander will be ready for the playoffs after an MRI showed only nerve irritation in his buttocks.

Paxton said Saturday that he’s “on some pills to help calm it down.”

The Yankees removed Paxton as a precaution after the first inning Friday night against Texas, his final start before the postseason, because he felt tightness and some discomfort.

“We think it’s something minor,” manager Aaron Boone said after the MRI on Saturday. “He’s going to take a little medicine now, but feel like it’s not going to alter anything for him moving forward as far as the work he’ll do from now until he goes back out there. Feel like overall it’s pretty good news and encouraged by how he’s feeling.”

Paxton (15-6) had won 10 consecutive starts before what became a no-decision in a 14-7 Yankees victory in the series opener against the Rangers.