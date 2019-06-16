Padres, Rockies game delayed a 2nd time

DENVER (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies was delayed by weather after earlier being paused due to a large puddle despite sunny skies.

Umpires halted the contest Sunday for a second time in the bottom of the sixth as thunder loudly rumbled. Fans in the upper deck at Coors Field were asked to leave their seats.

With skies clear to start the game, water began pooling in foul territory along the right field line during the first inning. The grounds crew rolled away the water and poured more dirt in the area to dry it out. The issue appeared to be with the irrigation line.

San Diego and Colorado players retreated into their dugouts to wait out the 15-minute delay.

