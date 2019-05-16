Padres look to stop 3-game losing streak against Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-19, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (22-21, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (2-1, 3.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 10-11 in home games. San Diego has hit 62 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 12, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Pirates are 12-10 on the road. The Pittsburgh pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.50, Joe Musgrove leads the staff with a mark of 3.97. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 19 extra base hits and is batting .225. Reyes is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 49 hits and has 38 RBIs. Starling Marte has 17 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .277 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).