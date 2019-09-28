Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (70-90, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (83-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (0-1, 11.81 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.28 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 36-38 against opponents from the NL West. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 12.

The Padres are 31-43 against NL West Division teams. San Diego ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Eric Hosmer leads the team with an average of .267. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-3. Robby Scott earned his first victory and Jake Lamb went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Luis Perdomo took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and is batting .269. Lamb is 3-for-23 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 33 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Seth Mejias-Brean is 5-for-19 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .245 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 2-8, .177 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back), Abraham Almonte: (leg).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).